Indexed Finance Price Tops $5.50 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $980,312.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00011342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.