Inex Project Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 2,651.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded up 2,577.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00466081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00068080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00082237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00459177 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Token Trading

