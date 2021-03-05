Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.41 ($41.66).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.