Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
