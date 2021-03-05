Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

