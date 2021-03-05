InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 5%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares were up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 426,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 440,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several research analysts have commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Get InflaRx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.