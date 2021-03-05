Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 519.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

