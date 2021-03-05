Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.97

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 93846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

