Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.60 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $12.08 or 0.00025112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $189.21 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00082437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.56 or 0.00462722 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,664,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

