Ink Market Capitalization Achieves $409,393.49 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Ink has a total market cap of $409,393.49 and approximately $66,070.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00463687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00468521 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.