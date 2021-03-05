INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 658,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.