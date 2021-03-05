INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Down 6.9%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $14.31. 658,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 392,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm has a market cap of $192.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $2,578,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

