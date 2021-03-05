Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0218

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Innova has a market cap of $150,565.20 and $182.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007188 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.