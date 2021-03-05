Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Inphi worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $104,633,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Inphi by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $42,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.