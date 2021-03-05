Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Inseego by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

INSG opened at $9.38 on Friday. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $927.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

