Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.06. 114,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,501. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $612.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

