Insider Buying: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 3,292,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,607. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.