Insider Buying: Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director Acquires 442,000 Shares of Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

