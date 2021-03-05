Insider Buying: Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) insider Lindsay Phillips acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

About Mayfield Group Investments Pty

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supplying electrical products and services for critical infrastructure and facilities in Australia. It designs, manufactures, and commissions transportable switchrooms and switchboards; constructs, repairs, and maintains medium and high voltage facilities and infrastructure; and manufactures protection and control systems for electrical power infrastructure.

