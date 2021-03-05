Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,163.30.
Neovasc Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07.
