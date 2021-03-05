Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,163.30.

Neovasc Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07.

Get Neovasc alerts:

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.