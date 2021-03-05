Insider Buying: Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) insider Hans-Peter Hasler acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Friday. Shield Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £45.64 million and a PE ratio of -29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.28.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

