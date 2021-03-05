Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys 226,401 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 226,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

