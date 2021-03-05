Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.48. 1,713,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,997. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

