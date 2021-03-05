Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells 25,333 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AFRM traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.14. 5,171,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49.

Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

