Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells 25,333 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AFRM traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.14. 5,171,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $146.90.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
