Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 3,060 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60.

AutoZone stock traded up $51.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,220.25. 270,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,673. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,180.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

