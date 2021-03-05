Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CAR stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. 2,833,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,587. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.