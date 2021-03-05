Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 16,840 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $2,647,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,081,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. 2,162,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,393. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of -286.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
