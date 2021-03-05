Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 16,840 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $2,647,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,081,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. 2,162,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,393. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of -286.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.