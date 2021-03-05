Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CFO Sells 16,135 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. 292,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,499. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

