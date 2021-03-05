Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells 11,951 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJRI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. 292,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,499. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.