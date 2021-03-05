Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells 11,951 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BJRI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. 292,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,499. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
