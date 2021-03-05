Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total value of C$385,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,812.16.

Calian Group stock traded down C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.53 million and a PE ratio of 33.22. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$31.29 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGY shares. Cormark raised their target price on Calian Group from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

