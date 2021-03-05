Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Sells 26,488 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 433,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 423,874 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

