Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Insider Sells 5,687 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 433,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,713. Cardtronics plc has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 423,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATM shares. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

