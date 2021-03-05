Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Insider Sells 5,687 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 433,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,713. Cardtronics plc has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATM shares. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
