Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells 17,550 Shares of Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CHX stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,250. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

