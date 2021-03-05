Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 10,042 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $177,040.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,566.20.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 78,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in Civeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 840,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Civeo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.