Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 10,670 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

Civeo stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 78,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. New Generation Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

