Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,944,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

