Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
