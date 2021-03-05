Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

