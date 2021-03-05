Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) VP Sells 6,661 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00.

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. 5,502,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,066. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

