Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 157,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,114. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $88.12.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
