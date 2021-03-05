Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 157,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,114. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $88.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

