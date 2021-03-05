Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. 1,248,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,078. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $30,930,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

