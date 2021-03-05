Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CFO Sells 36,750 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 1,648,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.