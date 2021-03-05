Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells 14,715 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,210,308.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

