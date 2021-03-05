Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Sells 33,119 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 514,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

