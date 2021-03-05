Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 29,353 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21.

On Thursday, January 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 1,816,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,292. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

