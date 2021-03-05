Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 29,353 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32.
- On Monday, December 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22.
Shares of SGEN stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 1,816,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,292. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
