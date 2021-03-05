Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $416,000.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

TFSL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,173. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

