Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00.

NYSE TOL traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $53.89. 2,114,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

