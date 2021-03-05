Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 41% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $24,696.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,995,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.