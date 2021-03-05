Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter.

INSE traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 94,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,634. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

