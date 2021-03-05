Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Installed Building Products worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

