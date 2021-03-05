Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 15% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00462837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00462790 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,178,746 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

