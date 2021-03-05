INT Trading 8% Lower This Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $1.42 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00750409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042501 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

